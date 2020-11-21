Laveda Boutique DC Opens Doors To Service In Accordance With CDC & WHO Guidelines

Washington, US, Nov. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Expanding their Hyattsville salon that focused on Lash & Brow, the owners of Laveda Boutique have decided to open their newest salon in Washington D.C. on the corner of 14th & W, right next to U street, which first opened back in January of 2020.

Laveda Boutique is providing the same high-quality Lash Extensions, Lash Lifts, Microblading, Waxing & Facials that the Hyattsville location offers, but with an added luxurious Nail Salon this time.

The goal of Lucy Murrell, the owner of Laveda Boutique, was to bring to DC a higher standard nail salon with a focus on cleanliness, quality, and relaxing luxury ambiance. Her vision was to create a surreal experience for her clients where they would be proud to take their friends and coworkers to and enjoy, relax, and not worry if they maybe catching an infection from unsanitary tools. At Laveda, they are focused on ensuring the highest standards, never reusing disposable tools, and using disposable Pedi liners.

With COVID-19 and lockdowns/curfews in place, Laveda is being vigilant. Numerous checks are being conducted to ensure safety to include: temperature checks that are performed at the entrance to the boutique, updated medical-grade Hepa filters throughout, round the clock surface sanitation, 6 ft separation between clients, PPE worn by all, and much more.

About Laveda Boutique:

Laveda Lash & Brow Boutique is recognized as the top Beauty Experts for all of the Prince Georges County, Maryland, and Washington, DC regions and is featured on the top Doctors Interviews which are seen on CNN Headline News, MSNBC, Oprah Winfrey Network, BRAVO, and other networks.

The Owner & Co-Founder Lucy has been in the beauty industry for 16 years & became a Licensed Esthetician in 2013 and a Master Lash Trainer. She has been polishing her skills by attending various advanced training for skincare Microdermabrasion, Peels, Dermaplanning and is a Master Lash Trainer, 4x Certified Expert Eyelash Artist for Classic & Volume application & a Certified Microblading Technician. Over hundreds of satisfied clients with MicroShading Ombre Brows, Microblading, Shading, Classic and Volume Lash Extensions, Lash Lifts, Lash Tint, Brow Tints, and Facials. Lucy has built her own Laveda beauty brand which was inspired by her deep passion to deliver excellence to the beauty world. To be a successful beauty guru and a stand out female entrepreneur, she chooses to provide exceptional services, personalized care, and go beyond the needs of the customer to maximize their lash and skin care health.

Since 2018, Laveda Lash Brow & Boutique has served thousands of clientele in both its locations: Hyattsville and Washington DC.

Services Provided By Laveda Boutique:

At Laveda Boutique lash salon they offer the best value in eyelash extensions. Their DC salon includes Mani and Pedi nail services. At Laveda, they strive to not only provide the best lash services but to make sure that their prices are affordable for both the college student and the full-time working professional. At Laveda Lash and Brow Boutique, they do not compromise on lash quality and they stand by their lash extensions service and guarantee their lash work. Their lashes consist of synthetic mink or silk for classic, mixed hybrid, or volume lash sets.

Their Microblading, Shading Ombre, Microshading, and Permanent Make-up services are one of their premier specialty beauty services that they offer.

They also offer and specialize in Organic facial services. Their beauty salon also offers additional services such as waxing to include Brazilian wax and complete nail services. Their premier services include Microblading/Shading, Lash Extensions, Lash Lifts, Waxing, Facials, and Nails.

To learn more about Laveda Boutique, their sanitation measures, and their services, visit them on their website: http://www.lavedaboutique.com

