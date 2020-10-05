Law Offices of Steven R. Young Launches Plan for Class Action Lawsuit Against Seowon Intech

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Law Offices of Steven R. Young today announced a nationwide effort to identify entrepreneurs, technologists and businesses who may have been impacted by alleged fraud and theft of American intellectual property by Seowon Intech, a Korean corporation. The firm aims to file a class action lawsuit and requests individuals and companies to come forward, share their stories related to Seowon Intech misconduct, and join a future legal action.

Multiple companies have already shared information that the Law Offices of Steven R. Young believes establish Seowon Intech’s use of fraudulent offers of exclusive North American distribution agreements to induce American entrepreneurs to develop state-of-the-art wireless technology — then Seowon Intech terminates the agreement once products are completed and certified by leading wireless carriers, such as AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. According to one lawsuit already on file against Seowon Intech, the Korean-based company allegedly engages in efforts to usurp and obfuscate the nature of business relationships with Huawei, a Chinese firm that is the world’s largest telecommunications vendor.

“Protecting the intellectual property and innovation of American entrepreneurs and businesses is at the heart of how the United States negotiates trade deals with China, Korea, the EU and the rest of the world. When Korean chaebol, Chinese government-backed companies, and other bad actors engage in unethical or illegal conduct, the courts are the only source American businesses can turn to for justice. We’ve spotted a trend with Seowon Intech, and we believe there are other American businesses, and maybe others around the globe, that Seowon Intech has harmed or forced out of business. I want to get them together to show Seowon Intech and other bad actors that we will hold accountable those who steal IP from enterprising Americans,” said Steven R. Young, attorney at law.

Seowon Intech is based in the Republic of Korea, and is currently facing legal action for alleged breach of contract, intentional interference with contractual relations, fraud and misappropriation of trade secrets.

Anyone with information on this matter and/or interest in joining legal action against Seowon Intech is asked to contact Mr. Young at [email protected] Further updates will be posted at www.SeowonIntechLawsuit.com.

About the Law Offices of Steven R. Young

Steven R. Young has been a trial attorney for 40 years and participated in more than 200 jury trials. He has secured more than $500 million in verdicts for his clients and ran for U.S. Congress in California’s 48th Congressional District. Young specializes in cases featuring complex issues related to business, insurance bad faith, legal malpractice, and fraud. Learn more at www.juryattorney.com.