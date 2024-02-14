The University of Wisconsin-Madison would be required to admit all high school students who finish in the top 5% of their class, and other campuses would have to admit those in the top 10%, under a bill passed Tuesday by the state Senate that’s part of a deal reached between the Legislature and university.

The deal struck in December also limits diversity positions at the system’s two dozen campuses in exchange for money to cover staff raises and construction projects. A legislat

[Read Full story at source]