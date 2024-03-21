Four California House Republicans are demanding to know why federal prosecutions of illegal immigrants with a criminal conviction and deportation declined significantly in one Justice Department office, after they were caught illegally re-entering the U.S.
In a letter dated Tuesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the congressional lawmakers noted that more than 7 million people have crossed the southern border illegally into the U.S. since President Biden took office.

