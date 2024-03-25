Spending hawks in Congress are growing antsy about starting discussions on how to fund the government in fiscal year 2025.
Congress only recently completed the appropriations process for fiscal year 2024, roughly six months after it began Sept. 30. And, in that time, disagreements over federal funding prompted conservative lawmakers to tank their own party’s bills in protest of leadership’s decisions.
Spending disagreements also led to the ouster of Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Lawmakers brace for brutal new government spending fight on heels of last shutdown battle - March 25, 2024
- Vulnerable Dem senator blasted over voting record after ad touts strength on immigration: ‘Won’t be fooled’ - March 25, 2024
- Biden vows to forge ahead with student loan handouts, has 4 words for all his critics - March 25, 2024