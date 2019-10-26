Lawmakers hear from ‘corroborating’ witness in Trump impeachment probe

A senior U.S. diplomat on Saturday offered what Democrats characterized as corroborating testimony in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, although the witness was expected to tell lawmakers his knowledge of the events at hand was limited.
