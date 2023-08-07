The landscaping and lawn care industry is a significant driver of the lawn aerator rental market in the United States.

Rockville, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Lawn Aerator Rental Market is experiencing a significant surge in demand and is projected to grow at a rate of 3.1% during the forecast period, and set to reach a valuation of US$ 182.3 million by 2033.

Lawn aerators are essential tools used to alleviate soil compaction, particularly in heavily used lawns or areas with compacted soil. Compacted soil hinders the movement of air, water, and nutrients, resulting in poor grass growth, vulnerability to diseases, and weak root development. Aeration helps loosen the soil, facilitating better circulation and absorption of vital elements, leading to healthier and more robust lawns.

The increasing awareness of the benefits of lawn aerators has directly impacted the rental market. Homeowners and landscaping professionals are recognizing the advantages of aerating their lawns, leading to a growing demand for aerators. However, the high cost of purchasing a lawn aerator for occasional or small-scale use has prompted many individuals to opt for renting instead.

Furthermore, the need for sports field maintenance contributes to the expansion of the lawn aerator rental market. Sports fields, such as football or soccer fields, require regular upkeep to ensure optimal playing conditions.

Lawn aerators play a crucial role in maintaining healthy turf by alleviating soil compaction. As the demand for sports field maintenance increases, the rental market for lawn aerators expands to meet the needs of sports facility managers and maintenance crews.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The US market for lawn aerator rental is highly lucrative growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period

during the forecast period In 2018, the lawn aerator rental market had a valuation of US$ 115.0 million

Historic growth of the German lawn aerator rental market was 2.1% between 2018 to 2022

between 2018 to 2022 By type, the spike segment is expected to account for a market share of 59.1% in 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period

in 2023 and grow at a CAGR of during the forecast period Chinese lawn aerator rental market is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 13.5 million between 2023-2033

“Cultivating Greener Spaces Drives Lawn Aerator Rental Market Fuels and Sustainable Lawn Maintenance” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

Market players in the lawn aerator rental industry are also making continuous efforts to maintain competitiveness. They focus on enhancing rental offerings by expanding their equipment inventory, improving customer service, and optimizing rental processes. These endeavours attract more customers, increase market share, and foster customer loyalty, thereby driving sustained growth in the rental market for lawn aerators over time.

In order to offer bundled services or savings, rental firms also work with home improvement retailers or landscaping companies. Through these alliances, businesses can benefit from each other’s consumer base, knowledge, and resources for expansion.

Rental businesses also make investments in enhancing their internet visibility and incorporating technology into their daily operations. They create user-friendly websites or mobile applications that make it simple for clients to view the equipment that is available, book a reservation, and follow orders. Utilising technology boosts the company’s reach, improves client experience, and streamlines rental operations.

Key Companies Profiled

Herc Rentals

Home Depot Rental

Rental One

Rental HQ

Sunbelt Rentals

The Home Team

United Rentals

What are the Factors Driving US Lawn Aerator Rental Market Growth?

The US market for renting lawn aerators is significantly influenced by the landscaping and lawn care industries. The need for specialised equipment like lawn aerators rises as more businesses and homeowners seek professional lawn care services. Professionals that take care of lawns frequently use rental services to get the tools they need.

The market for renting lawn aerators is expanding along with the demand for lawn aerators and lawn care services. Due to the fact that renting lawn aerators provides ease and accessibility to people who lack enough storage space or require regular use. Customers can receive the necessary equipment on demand and then return it for free by renting it. The market is expanding as a result of how simple it is to hire and return equipment.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the lawn aerator rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (spike, core, drum/rolling), power source (manual, tow-behind, gas-powered), end use (landscaping, lawn care, residential property management, commercial property management, golf course maintenance, sports field maintenance, universities and schools, municipalities, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

