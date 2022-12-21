Key lawn & garden equipment industry participants include Robert Bosch GmbH, Husqvarna Group, Ariens Company, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Deere & Company, Falcon Garden Tools, Fiskars Group, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., The Toro Company, STIGA S.p.A., Stihl Holding AG & Co. KG., Kubota Corporation, Makita Corporation among others.

Lawn & Garden Equipment Market size is estimated to reach USD 97.5 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report announced by Global Market Insights Inc.

Technological advancements and growing customer preference for products embedded with novel features are fostering the industry development. Users are seeking easy-to-operate and highly efficient products capable of reducing operational and work fatigue. Rising penetration of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) along with significant R&D investments will complement the lawn & garden equipment market outlook. As agricultural operations shift from labor intensive to technology-centric processes, leading manufacturers of these tools are increasingly focusing on the advancement of automated and electrically powered tools and tractors.

Consumer preference for eco-friendly solutions to propel manual lawn equipment demand

The industry size of manual product segment is anticipated to witness a 7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. Manually operated equipment ensures quiet and environmentally friendly operations, a key factor in attracting large masses of customers. As a result, manufacturers are dedicating significant resources to the expansion of manual equipment. Similar efforts enhancing the functionality of manual lawn equipment will proliferate market growth.

Need for lawn equipment to maintain playgrounds in modern infrastructure design

Lawn & garden equipment market revenue from playground end-users is estimated to reach USD 11 billion by 2032. Lawn mowers and other gardening tools are extensively used in the maintenance of playgrounds & sports arenas. The high concentration of playgrounds in residential communities as well as commercial buildings is accelerating the requirement for lawn maintenance and garden care equipment. The modern infrastructure has taken over residential and commercial construction, which represents the changing living standards together with increasing disposable income. Several buildings are focusing on aesthetic gardening to elevate the appeal and offer a pleasant living experience.

Shorter operational time & better fuel capacity of ride-on equipment

The industry valuation from rider equipment is expected to cross USD 16 billion by 2032. Ride-on mowers have gained a significant momentum owing to the convenience they offer. They are motor-propelled and do not need any additional manual effort. Riding lawn mowers are typically designed for commercial applications including large yards since they can effectively cover more area faster as compared to push mowers. Even though the initial costs are relatively higher, ride-on lawn equipment is considered to provide long-term benefits.

Widespread availability & enhancements to accelerate the adoption of advanced tractors

Lawn & garden equipment market from tractors is projected to observe 6% growth through 2032. Consumers are rapidly adopting tractors for both commercial and residential applications. Product availability in a wide variety of features and utility purposes will complement the sector growth. For instance, tractors designed for mowing purposes feature large fuel tanks that aid in extended operations, making these systems fit for mowing large spaces. Modern-day tractors are designed to offer compatibility with different types of attachments such as snow removers, plows, and bags to collect the mowed grass. Fast-changing and unreliable weather conditions have further necessitated the espousal of multi-purpose tractors.

Europe to emerge as a hotspot for the manufacturers

Europe lawn & garden equipment market is slated to exceed USD 14 billion by 2032. The region could emerge as a major hub for the lawn & garden equipment business because of the increasing community engagement and initiatives driving developments and investments in green spaces and landscaping. Several foreign entities are also foraying into the region with the aim of exploring new business prospects. For instance, in July 2022, Kubota Corporation announced the acquisition of the mower business of Italian manufacturer, Bieffebi s.p.a to expand product applications across parks, stadiums and landscaping activities.

Expansion initiatives to boost industry development

Robert Bosch GmbH, Husqvarna Group, Ariens Company, Deere & Company, Falcon Garden Tools, Fiskars Group, The Toro Company, STIGA S.p.A., Kubota Corporation, MTD Holdings Inc, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd (TTI) are some of the leading companies in the global lawn & garden equipment market. These participants are expanding their product portfolios with new and advanced technologies. For instance, in November 2022, John Deere announced plans to expand its lineup of specialty tractors that cater to narrow orchards and vineyards with the inclusion of the new 5EN and 5ML Series.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Lawn & garden equipment market 360º synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Power trends

2.1.3 End use trends

2.1.4 Operation trends

2.1.5 Product trends

2.1.6 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Lawn & Garden Equipment Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 COVID-19 impact on industry landscape, 2018 – 2032

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Industry best practices & key buying criteria

3.5 Overview of battery and gas-powered equipment, 2022

3.6 Pricing analysis

3.7 Cost structure analysis

3.8 3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.9 3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 North America

3.9.1.1.1 High presence of golf courses

3.9.1.2 Europe

3.9.1.2.1 Rising technological advancements

3.9.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.9.1.3.1 Increasing consumer spending and presence of industry players

3.9.1.4 Latin America

3.9.1.4.1 International trade agreements supporting the adoption of garden equipment

3.9.1.5 MEA

3.9.1.5.1 Rising government initiatives for green and sustainable environment

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 High noise, vibration and increased pollution levels

3.10 Growth potential analysis, 2022

3.11 Innovation & sustainability

3.12 Porter’s analysis

