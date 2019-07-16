LAWSUIT ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – ZAYO

WILMINGTON, Del., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed by another law firm on behalf of shareholders of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) (“Zayo Group” or the “Company”) for possible corporate misconduct and breach of fiduciary duty.

A copy of the complaint is available from the Court or from Andrews & Springer LLC.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

On May 8, 2019, Zayo Group and private investment firms Digital Colony Partners (“Digital Colony”) and EQT Infrastructure IV Fund (“EQT”) announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Digital Colony and EQT will acquire Zayo Group in a merger worth $14.3 billion (the “Merger). As a result of the Merger, Zayo Group shareholders are only anticipated to receive $35.00 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Zayo.

A Zayo Group shareholder represented by another law firm has filed a class action complaint against Zayo Group for federal securities violations. The complaint was filed in the United States District Court, District of Delaware, Case No. 19-cv-01068-RGA.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed on June 7, 2019, defendants filed a proxy statement (the “Proxy”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the Merger.

The Proxy omits material information with respect to the Merger, which renders the Proxy false and misleading. Accordingly, plaintiff seeks that the Merger should be enjoined until defendants disclose more information to stockholders.

