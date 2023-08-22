SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

Investors, who purchased DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) shares prior to February 2021 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: DISH shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On March 23, 2023, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of certain investors in: DISH shares against DISH Network Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company overstated its operational efficiency and maintained a deficient cybersecurity and information technology infrastructure, that as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unable to properly secure customer data, leaving it vulnerable to access by malicious third parties, that the foregoing cybersecurity deficiencies also both rendered Dish’s operations susceptible to widespread service outages and hindered the Company’s ability to respond to such outages, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

