SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on February 14th in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL).

Investors who purchased shares in excess of $200,000 of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 14, 2023. NYSE: SUNL investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On December 16, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Iris Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company lacked effective underwriting and risk evaluation with respect to its contractor advance program, that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc lacked the oversight and periodic monitoring systems necessary to timely detect bad debt associated with its contractor advance program, that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and reporting of non-cash advance receivables, that as a result, the Company would be forced to take a non-cash advance receivables impairment charge exceeding $30 million, and that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

