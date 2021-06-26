Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / LAWSUIT FILED: Block & Leviton LLP Has Filed a Lawsuit Against Athira Pharma, Inc. for Securities Fraud

LAWSUIT FILED: Block & Leviton LLP Has Filed a Lawsuit Against Athira Pharma, Inc. for Securities Fraud

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

BOSTON, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders against Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) and certain of its executives for securities fraud. Investors who purchased Athira shares between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021 and who lost money are strongly encouraged to contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at [email protected], or to visit our website for information on the case.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 24, 2021.

On June 17, 2021, after the markets closed, Athira announced that the company’s board had placed its president and CEO, Leen Kawas, on temporary leave pending their investigation of “actions stemming from doctoral research Dr. Kawas conducted while at Washington State University.” According to one investment analyst, the scientific basis for Athira came out of the work Kawas and her colleagues developed at Washington State and this news could have “clear negative implications for how we/investors view the asset, and/or management credibility.” Healthcare news outlets also cited concerns that images in academic articles published by Kawas could have been manipulated. On this news, Athira’s stock price fell $7.09 per share, or nearly 39%, to close at $11.15 per share on June 18, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington and captioned Wang v. Athira Pharma, Inc, No. 2:21-cv-00861 (W.D. Wash.). The class period is between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021, inclusive. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you purchased or acquired Athira shares between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021 and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at [email protected], or visit our website. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 24, 2021.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: [email protected] 
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.