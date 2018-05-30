Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: MET shares against MetLife announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in MetLife Inc (NYSE:MET) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of MetLife Inc (NYSE:MET) in 2013 or earlier and continue to hold NSYE:MET shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

In February 2018 lawsuit was filed against MetLife Inc over alleged violations of Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that MetLife’s practices and procedures used to estimate its reserves set aside for annuity and pension payments were inadequate, that MetLife had inadequate internal controls over financial reporting, and that as a result, defendants’ statements about MetLife’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

