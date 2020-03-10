Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors who purchased NYSE: MHK shares.

Investors in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On January 9, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Mohawk Industries, Inc over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company engaged in deceptive and unsustainable sales practices to mask declining customer demand for its Conventional Flooring products, that Mohawk’s increasing inventories was not the result of increasing inflation or the Company’s backward integration, but instead the result of the Company deliberately stuffing the channels with Conventional Flooring Products to boost sales, and that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

