SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT).

On December 21, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Daktronics, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company was experiencing challenges that increased costs, including supply chain disruptions, that impacted Daktronics’ ability to fund inventory levels and operations, that, as a result, it was probable that some portion of the Company’s deferred tax assets would not be realized, that as a result, Daktronics was reasonably likely to record a material valuation allowance to its deferred tax assets, that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting related to income taxes, that the foregoing presented liquidity concerns and there was substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, and that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times..

