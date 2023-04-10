SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT).

Investors who purchased shares in excess of $200,000 of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. New Deadline: May 1, 2023. Those NASDAQ: CGNT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On March 1, 2023, a lawsuit was filed in the U.S against Cognyte Software LTD, its Chief Executive Officer, and its Chief Financial Officer. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that Cognyte Software created, distributed, and provided reconnaissance tools and services that violated community standards and terms of service of communication network sources and technologies, such as Facebook, exposing the Company to significant financial and reputational risk.

