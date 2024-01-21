The infamous “Access Hollywood” tape will not be presented to New York jurors tasked with considering a defamation case against former President Donald Trump leveled by writer E. Jean Carroll.
Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, revealed that the jury would be presented with neither the tape nor two other women who accused Trump of abuse. The revelation means Trump’s testimony in the case is likely to arrive sooner than expected, possibly Monday, one day before
