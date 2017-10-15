NEW YORK (Reuters) – Attorney Charles Harder has withdrawn from the legal team of Harvey Weinstein after previously threatening to sue the New York Times over its reports that the movie producer had been the target of sexual harassment complaints, said a source familiar with the matter on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Breath of hope as firefighters battle dead California blazes - October 15, 2017
- Downcast Venezuela opposition seeks blow to Maduro via ballot box - October 15, 2017
- Lawyer who threatened defamation suit against New York Times leaves Weinstein defense: source - October 15, 2017