LBMC’s Sharon Powlus Wins 2023 Nashville Business Journal Women of Influence Award Powlus was recognized in the Trailblazer category, which honors women who have led the way for others to follow in their footsteps.

Nashville, Tenn., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LBMC, a top 3 accounting and business consulting firm in the Southeast, and LBMC Employment Partners, a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO), HR outsourcing, payroll service bureau and benefits broker based in Nashville, TN, proudly announce that Sharon Powlus, President/CEO, LBMC Employment Partners, is a winner of the Nashville Business Journal 2023 Women of Influence award. Powlus was recognized in the Trailblazer category, which honors women who have led the way for others to follow in their footsteps.

Powlus co-founded LBMC Employment Partners nearly 25 years ago and has led the organization’s success, transformation and exponential growth during her tenure, including the company’s 150% growth in the last five years alone. Under her leadership, LBMC Employment Partners has established its reputation as an organization with a purpose and premier human resources provider with strong culture that prioritizes people, takes care of clients, and gives back to its communities.

Powlus began her career in the male dominated tech industry, where she successfully implemented a servant leadership approach. A champion of women from the start, Powlus served as a change agent from an early age, helping move the needle and pave the way for women leaders in business. During her inspiring career that spans three decades, she’s had a positive impact on dozens of women and their professional growth.

“I’m incredibly honored to be recognized by the Nashville Business Journal as a Woman of Influence in the Trailblazer category,” said Powlus. “When I first started my career, there were fewer women leading and championing newcomers who had their vision set on breaking the glass ceiling and paving the way for future generations of female leaders. Since then, I have worked with some extraordinary women, many of whom I’ve had the privilege of mentoring over the years, advising them to take risks and create their own opportunities. I am proud to see them take the baton as they navigate today’s challenges to achieve not only their own success, but also contribute to the success of others.”

“Congratulations to Sharon on this outstanding achievement,” said David Morgan, Founder, LBMC, and Chairman, LBMC Financial Services, LLC. “As a female entrepreneur and co-founder of LBMC Employment Partners, it’s fitting that she was recognized in the Trailblazer category. Through her passion for putting people first, both team members and clients, Sharon built LBMC EP into the company it is today. It’s an honor to have her represent LBMC this year, adding to the exceptional group of LBMC women from across our family of companies who have won this prestigious award over the years.”

About LBMC Employment Partners

LBMC Employment Partners, LLC, a member of the LBMC Family of Companies, is a world-class professional services firm. LBMC Employment Partners provides a comprehensive suite of human resource-related services to businesses, including Professional Employer Organization (PEO) services, HR Outsourcing (HRO), Payroll, Payroll Tax Outsourcing, Human Resource Consulting, Employee Benefits, and ACA Compliance Consulting. As a proud partner and authorized reseller of UKG Ready, LBMC Employment Partners helps clients be successful by offering a full suite of automated, scalable tools through this unified Human Capital Management system. LBMC Employment Partners is also the only Tennessee-based PEO to receive the Certified Professional Employment Organization (CPEO) designation in the first round of IRS certifications. For more information, visit our website.

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2023 Forbes Top Recommended Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a Top 35 firm in the nation serving approximately 10,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. LBMC has more than 750 employees, with offices in Chattanooga, Nashville (Brentwood), and Knoxville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today offers a broad range of advisory and business consulting needs for its client base. Recently named an Inc. Best in Business company, LBMC is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, information security and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information, visit our website.

