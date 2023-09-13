Innovative Hot Food Kiosk Authorized for Installation in Highly-Regulated Facilities

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LBX Food Robotics today announced that its Bake Xpress hot food kiosk is the first full-menu hot food vending machine to meet the stringent requirements for full Underwriter’s Laboratory (UL) certification for US markets and Canadian Standards Association (CSA) certification for Canadian locations. With testing completed by TÜV Rhineland, Bake Xpress is guaranteed to meet internationally-recognized performance, safety and reliability standards. While the machine’s components are all individually certified, some locations such as government facilities, transportation hubs and hospitals require the full machine to be certified. Bake Xpress is the only full-menu hot food vending solution to receive this full certification, and opened its first US airport and hospital locations this month.

“Our focus on quality sets us apart, from the high-end foods Bake Xpress delivers down to the components we designed into our machine. This has been true since our initial design phase and is well-validated by the four years that Bake Xpress machines have been in continuous operation,” said Benoit Herve, Founder and CEO of LBX Food Robotics. “Receiving UL and CSA certification is an important milestone for LBX that will allow us to serve thousands of new high-volume locations.” Mr. Herve added that the company also is anticipating full CE certification for European markets this month, as required for all electronic equipment deployed within the European Union.

The smart oven inside Bake Xpress uses a combination of infrared, convection, and microwave to bake a full menu of meals, pastries and hearty snacks on demand. Because Bake Xpress actually bakes food, it is uniquely able to deliver restaurant-quality results such as pizza with crispy crusts and even heating and browning, pastries, pasta, sandwiches and more. LBX customers can choose to fully customize the machine and menu to extend their brand, leverage existing contracts and optimize the end user experience.

About LBX Food Robotics

LBX Food Robotics is revolutionizing the food service industry with Bake Xpress, a ground-breaking robotic hot food vending kiosk that custom bakes a full menu of meals and pastries on demand. Bake Xpress combines robotic, AI, sensor, wireless, and software technologies with infrared, convection, and microwave heating to deliver the highest quality results and most flexibility on the market. With a customizable menu ranging from croissants and muffins to pasta, pizza, pastries, gourmet sandwiches and refrigerated foods like salads, Bake Xpress provides 24/7 access to the convenient, healthy food consumers demand and is a significant upgrade to traditional vending options. LBX was founded in 2015 as Le Bread Xpress and has installed UL- and CSA-certified Bake Xpress kiosks in universities, hotels, hospitals, retail centers, airports, factories and office parks world-wide, with machines in continuous operation since 2019. For more information, please visit www.lebreadxpress.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

LBX Food Robotics

Christie Stout

512-415-2962

christie@lebreadxpress.com