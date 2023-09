Top Workplace 2023 logo LCS named to Top Workplace List for Fifth Year

Des Moines, IA, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LCS, the nation’s third-largest senior living operator, has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor – for the fifth consecutive year – by the Des Moines Register’s Iowa Top Workplaces 2023 recognition program. The Top Workplace award is based on feedback from employees about their engagement at work. The award was announced Sept. 14, 2023, during a reception held in Des Moines and hosted by the Des Moines Register.

“Being recognized as the Top Workplace for so many consecutive years is an incredible honor,” said Monica Friedman, EVP/Chief Human Resources Officer. “Each year our employees take time to share their feedback and what they love about working for LCS. Just as important, they provide valuable insights that we use to make our culture even stronger.”

The program recognizes outstanding employers on the regional and national level. LCS has also been named as a Top Workplace USA award winner for three consecutive years, and in 2023 ranked fourth among nearly 200 companies in the Energage Healthcare category as part of its annual National Industry Awards.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eris Rubino, Energage CEO. “That is something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

