Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / LCS Promotes Dan Lahey to EVP/Chief Investment Officer

LCS Promotes Dan Lahey to EVP/Chief Investment Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LCS, the nation’s second-largest senior living operator, has promoted Dan Lahey to the role of EVP/chief investment officer. In his new role, Lahey will join the executive leadership team and oversee the LCS real estate strategy including acquisitions, development capital, and debt placement.   “Dan’s leadership has been instrumental to the growth of the LCS Real Estate team and accelerated our key capital relationships and ownership interests in both Life Plan and Rental Communities,” said Joel Nelson, LCS president and CEO. “Dan has not only helped to build the LCS brand, he also has devoted significant time and energy in building high performing teams to ensure we remain successful for years to come.”

Lahey joined LCS in 2008 as an Accounting and Tax Manager and in 2011 made the transition to support the companies growing real estate strategy as a Senior Investment Manager. In 2019, he was promoted to SVP/Managing Director of Investments.   As a result of Lahey’s strategic direction, LCS owned communities have grown from a handful of community investments to 53 owned communities. Today, LCS Real Estate has more than $3.0 billion in assets under management and has capitalized investment transactions worth over $2.6 billion during the past five years.

“Dan is recognized as one of the leading real estate executives within the senior living industry,” said Nelson. “I have no doubt that Dan will continue to have a profound impact on the success of our company.”  

About LCS
As a pioneer in the senior living industry since 1971, making a difference in the lives of seniors has been our sole focus since day one. The dedicated LCS Family of Companies is designed to help fulfill your community’s mission. This structure allows us to develop and share expertise across our company to deliver innovative solutions to partners, seniors and their communities. LCS has the experience, leadership, and integrity to meet the unique needs of your community. When you partner with LCS, you receive more than just a single perspective; you get the experience of six senior-focused companies working together as one. In the field of senior living, Experience is Everything®.  For more information, visit LCSnet.com. 

###

CONTACT: Jeri Uhlmansiek
LCS
5158854500
uhlmansiekjeri@lcsnet.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.