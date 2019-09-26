Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market to reach US$ 19 Bn by 2027; Market to Expand as Automotive Manufacturers Go Green, Noted TMR

The lead-acid battery scrap market is estimated to grow at a healthy rate due to its high-recyclable value and multi-purpose applications in industries such as automotive, electric power industry, and the telecom sector.

Albany, New York, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The demand within the global lead-acid battery scrap market is expected to grow as the need for sustainable disposal increases. Despite the multiple applications of lead acid batteries in key industries, use of these batteries has constantly been contested. Problems related to the disposal and dumping of scrap batteries are behind the contentions that have risen in the market. It is expected that the need for proper disposal of lead batteries would give a thrust to the growth of the global market. Moreover, the large size of the automobile industry is also projected to play a vital role in the growth of the global market.

Lead acid batteries are expensive to manufacture. This is partly due to the growing costs of metals such as lead and copper. Hence, manufacturers focus on regenerating and recycling scrap batteries to fetch lead for manufacturing. Furthermore, the quality of lead does not degrade over a period of time, and it can easily be obtained from battery scrap. Hence, the global lead-acid battery scrap market is projected to grow at a stellar pace in the years to follow.

Gravita Metals has emerged as a prominent vendor in the global lead-acid battery scrap market. The company’s efforts towards recycling lead have been lauded by global stakeholders. Furthermore, the company has a separate plant that boasts of having green and environment-friendly facilities for lead recycling.

Transparency Market Research (TMR), in a research report, finds that the global lead-acid battery scrap market would expand at a robust CAGR of 10% over the period between 2019 and 2027. Furthermore, the total value of the global lead-acid battery scrap market is projected to reach a US$ 19 Bn by 2027. The increasing demand for metals such as lead, serenium, and copper has played an integral role in market growth.

Hazardous Nature of Lead Acid Battery to Drive Demand

Lead acid battery scrap cannot be left in the open as it can have severe consequences for the environment. Furthermore, lead scrap is amongst the leading causes of industrial hazards. Hence, judicious usage and disposal of lead acid battery scrap has become a key consideration for industrial units. This factor has played an integral role in the growth of the global lead-acid battery scrap market.

Walmart runs a subsidiary service of recycling car batteries across some of its units. When consumers buy new car batteries, Walmart provides them the option to get their old batteries disposed at the company’s premises. This factor has played an integral role in popularising lead recycling, whilst giving an impetus to the growth of the global lead-acid battery scrap market.

Advancements in Automotive Engineering to Drive Demand

The automotive industry is a key consumer of lead acid battery. The industry has lately adopted new and advanced techniques for lead manufacturing and usage. Automotive manufactures cut costs of buying fresh lead by recycling lead acid battery scrap. This helps them in accelerating their production process as they have abundant scrap to recycle. Hence, the adoption of agile methods and manufacturing techniques in this industry shall push market growth.

Some of the leading vendors operating in the global lead-acid battery scrap market are Exide Industries Ltd., Aqua Metals Inc., SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT S.A., Battery Solutions LLC, Duracell Inc., AMIDT GROUP, and Engitec Technologies SpA.

The review is based on TMR’s report titled, “Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market (Battery: Flooded and Sealed {AGM and Gel}; Product: Lead, Sulfuric Acid, and Others; and Source: Motor Vehicles, UPS, Telecom Stations, Electric Power, Watercraft, Aircraft, Military, Oil & Gas, Stand-alone Systems, and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027”.

The global lead-acid battery scrap market is segmented by:

Battery

Flooded

Sealed AGM Gel



Product

Lead

Sulfuric Acid

Others

Source

Motor Vehicles

UPS

Telecom Stations

Electric Power

Watercraft

Aircraft

Military

Oil & Gas

Stand-alone Systems

Others

Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



