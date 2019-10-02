LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT – CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC. : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Eastern District of New York against Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.    

Breaking News
Rapidly Approaching Lead Plaintiff Deadline is October 4, 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (Other OTC: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) securities between November 21, 2018 and July 22, 2019 (the “Class Period”).   

Investors who purchased the shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., you may, no later than October 4, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.  

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

  • Curaleaf, on its website and social media pages, marketed its CBD products to be used as drugs and dietary supplements, contrary to law;
  • Curaleaf also sold unapproved animal drugs on its website;
  • such conduct would result in a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”); and
  • as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 22, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent a warning letter to Curaleaf stating that several of the Company’s CBD products sold on the Company’s website were “misbranded drugs” in violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

On this news, Curaleaf’s stock price fell $0.54, or over 7%, to close at $7.40 per share on July 23, 2019.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at   www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

