LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In The GEO Group, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in The GEO Group, Inc. (“GEO” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GEO) of the September 8, 2020 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all those who purchased GEO securities between February 27, 2020 and June 16, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The case, Hartel v. The GEO Group, Inc. et al., No. 20-cv-81063 was filed on July 7, 2020, and has been assigned to Judge Rodney Smith.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (i) GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures; (ii) those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company’s halfway houses to significant health risks; (iii) accordingly, the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 17, 2020, The Intercept published an article entitled “GEO Group’s Blundering Response to the Pandemic Helped Spread Coronavirus in Halfway Houses.” The article reported details of a significant COVID-19 outbreak at the Grossman Center, a halfway house in Leavenworth, Kansas operated by GEO Group-which “was for weeks the hardest hit federal halfway house in the country” in terms of confirmed cases of COVID-19. Citing interviews with residents of the Grossman Center, The Intercept characterized GEO Group’s response as “blundering” and reported, “that the virus spread not in spite of the facility’s efforts to contain it, but because of it.” According to the article, the Grossman Center continued to keep its residents in overcrowded conditions without enforcing personal protective measures even as COVID-19 diagnoses at the facility increased.

On this news, GEO’s share price fell from $13.20 per share on June 16, 2020 to a closing price of $12.17 on June 17, 2020: a $1.03 or a 7.80% drop.

