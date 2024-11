TOKYO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lead Real Estate Co., LTD. (Nasdaq: LRE), (“LRE” or the “Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, and which develops and operates the ENT TERRACE brand of extended-stay hotels, today announced financial results demonstrating top line and bottom line year-over-year growth for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.