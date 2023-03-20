Adorable Labrador Puppies Need Your Support

Three Lab Puppies Three Labrador retriever littermates together in the canine development center on the Leader Dogs for the Blind campus in Rochester Hills, MI

QR code leading to LeaderDog.org/volunteer/raise-a-puppy Scan for more information

Rochester Hills, Michigan, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leader Dogs for the Blind currently has an urgent need for people to volunteer as puppy raisers for Labrador retriever and Labrador cross puppies. Puppy raisers play a critical role in the ability of Leader Dog to provide guide dogs to people who are blind or visually impaired.

Because of our current need to increase our community of volunteer puppy raisers, we are providing $100 gift cards to Premier Pet Supply to help offset the cost of food and other needs. These cards are available to the next 100 puppy raisers who pick up a dog.

Volunteer puppy raisers foster a puppy in their home and provide skills training for 12-14 months. Puppy raisers come from all walks of life: single, couple, family with children, retired or working, and are not required to have prior experience with raising or training dogs. They can have pets of their own in their home and are not required to have a fenced-in yard.

Volunteer puppy raisers:

Teach basic obedience (stay, sit, walking on a leash)

Teach good house manners (relieving outside, not chewing household items)

Meet with their Leader Dog-assigned volunteer puppy counselor monthly

Pick-up and return their assigned dog at the Leader Dog campus in Rochester Hills, MI

Leader Dogs for the Blind support includes:

A puppy counselor and puppy raiser group for assistance

Veterinary care on Leader Dog’s campus

Initial toys, leash, brush and other needed items

Online training modules and puppy raiser manual

Benefits to the puppy raiser are:

Giving independence and a partner to someone who is legally blind

Learning how to properly train a puppy from experts in the field

Meeting like-minded people in their community

For more information, call 888-777-5332 or go to LeaderDog.org and choose the “Volunteer” tab to apply or register for an orientation session.

About Leader Dogs for the Blind

Leader Dogs for the Blind is a nonprofit providing people who are blind or visually impaired with lifelong skills for safe and independent daily travel. All services are provided free of charge. Leader Dog was the first organization in North America with a dedicated program to train guide dogs for people who are deaf and blind, and is the only guide dog organization offering an entire continuum of services for people who are blind including classes on learning to travel safely with a white cane and a summer camp for teens ages 16 and 17. Leader Dog also holds seminars for orientation and mobility (O&M) professionals and university students, and partners with agencies and O&M professionals throughout the U.S. to provide their clients with supplemental O&M training.

CONTACT: Rachelle Kniffen Leader Dogs for the Blind 2486595013 rkniffen@leaderdog.org