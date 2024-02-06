An Air Force veteran and former statewide candidate is running for North Dakota governor.
Michael Coachman, of Larimore, announced his independent campaign on Tuesday. He has run unsuccessfully for state offices in the past, including governor in 2020, secretary of state in 2018 and lieutenant governor in 2016 and 2012.
Republican Gov. Doug Burgum is not seeking a third term. In 2021, Coachman began an unsuccessful effort to recall Burgum and then- Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford.
