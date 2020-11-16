Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Leaders from Cogstate Join the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative to Accelerate Innovation and Preparedness for Disease Interventions

Leaders from Cogstate Join the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative to Accelerate Innovation and Preparedness for Disease Interventions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Melbourne, VIC, Australia; New Haven, CT, USA, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neuroscience technology company, Cogstate Ltd (ASX.CGS), announced today that four members of its executive leadership team have joined the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC), a pre-competitive coalition and a 5-year, ~$300 million plan focused on driving global scientific, business, policy and financial coordination in Alzheimer’s disease preparedness.  

DAC expert representatives from Cogstate include:

  • Brad O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer, serving on the DAC Leadership Group;
  • Paul Maruff, Chief Innovation Officer, serving on the Global Cohort Working Group, focused on building a large, diverse participant base to identify new therapeutic targets;
  • Chris Edgar, Chief Science Officer, serving on the Clinical Trials Working Group, focused on connecting trials globally to standardize, expedite and diversify recruitment and enrollment; and
  • Tanya O’Connor, Vice President, Healthcare & Research, serving on the Healthcare System Preparedness Working Group, focused on the required infrastructure that can dramatically improve rates of early and accurate testing, detection and diagnosis.

Convened by the Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease (CEOi) and the World Economic Forum (WEF), DAC aims to create a global innovation ecosystem that speeds up and scales the global response to Alzheimer’s disease and changes its trajectory for good.

“The already-staggering prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease will triple by 2050, as will it’s devastating impacts on individuals and societies around the word. To meaningfully accelerate the pace and scale of advancements we must collaborate across sectors like never before,” said Brad O’Connor, Cogstate CEO. “We are truly honored to be part of this global community of committed leaders who are so focused on addressing together the urgent challenges for the development and delivery of Alzheimer’s disease interventions.”

“The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative welcomes Cogstate’s deep understanding of Alzheimer’s disease research and clinical care and its critical perspective on how to scale solutions globally; two key elements in making timely progress in this global initiative,” said George Vradenburg, Co-Chair of the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative Leadership Group and Convener of The Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease. 

About Cogstate

Cogstate Ltd (ASX:CGS) is a leading neuroscience technology company optimizing brain health assessments to advance the development of new medicines and to enable earlier clinical insights in healthcare. Cogstate technologies provide rapid, reliable and highly sensitive computerized cognitive tests across a growing list of domains and support electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions to replace costly and error-prone paper assessments with real-time data capture. The company’s clinical trials solutions include quality assurance services for study endpoints that combine innovative operational approaches, advanced analytics and scientific consulting. For 20 years, Cogstate has proudly supported the leading-edge research needs of biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions and the clinical care needs of physicians and patients around the world. Cogstate and pharmaceutical company, Eisai, recently established a global exclusive partnership to develop and market cognitive assessment tools for individuals and doctors around the world.

CONTACT: Rachel Colite
Cogstate
203-773-5010 x157
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.