Leaders from Europe’s Fitness Community to Attend Questex’s Sibec Europe|UK 2022

Europe Fitness Powerhouses FIBO Global Fitness and Europe Active Attending Sibec Europe|UK

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Sibec Europe|UK, Europe’s leading one-to-one event for the fitness industry, takes place next week – 27-30 September at the Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort, in Portugal – with support from major European fitness industry leaders.

The event brings together Europe and the UK’s major operators from the private, local authority and trust markets in health, fitness, and leisure to meet with key leading global suppliers to participate in a series of one-on-one meetings over two dedicated business days. It is the longest running hosted buyer event in the fitness industry in Europe.

Attending the event will be Florian Brauer, Senior Global Brand Manager, Reed Exhibitions, organizers of FIBO Global Fitness, the world’s largest and most successful fitness trade show, as well as Andreas Paulsen, CEO, Europe Active, and David Stalker, President, Europe Active and CEO, Myzone. Paulsen and Stalker will also be delivering the keynote address.

“The show of support we’ve seen in the run up to this event has been incredible,” said Marty McCallen, Managing Director, Questex Fitness Group, organizer of Sibec Europe|UK. “We are proud to have prominent leaders in the fitness community attend our event; it solidifies how valuable this program is to the industry at large.”

Throughout the event, suppliers will meet one-to-one with club and fitness facility owners and operators, as well as network during meals and other planned activities enabling communication and cross-sharing of ideas, best practices, and future business relationships. Education has been incorporated into the program as well, to round out the experience, while all attendees will have time on their own to enjoy the resort.

For more information on Sibec Europe|UK, visit https://www.sibeceu.com.

Organized by Questex, Sibec events are the longest running one-to-one events for professionals in the fitness industry and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from fitness and wellness products, manufacturers and distributors to club owners, directors, and managers. With a minimum of 15 one-to-one appointments, multiple networking opportunities, and education, Sibec events, presented by Club Industry, provides the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified buyers of fitness equipment and supply looking to meet the top global companies.

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here. 

