Know What Exceptional Leaders Know in 2023

What Exceptional Leaders Know What Exceptional Leaders Know

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The world’s workplace vitality depends on new skills, strategies, and ideas for middle management and C-suite teams. Perhaps no one understands these complexities more than the co-founders of Exceptional Leaders Lab, Tracy Spears and Wally Schmader, whose teachings and books have influenced tens of thousands.

“This book can transform your career,” states Jim Stovall, New York Times best-selling author of Passport to Success, The Art of Optimism, and The Ultimate Gift, adapted into a major motion picture from 20th Century Fox.

Elinor Stutz, international bestselling author of The Wish, Inspired Business, Hired! and Nice Girls DO Get the Sale, adds: “Any company wishing to improve their bottom line should make the book, What Exceptional Leaders Know, mandatory reading prior to anyone being offered a management position. The book will be a wise choice for entrepreneurs as well.”

Readers will find information they can begin using right away to become a much more effective and influential leader. Recommendations are organized into six sections, each focused on a key set of high-level leadership skills: self-awareness, active learning, coaching, temperament, influence, and leadership reset. In addition, dozens of strategies are a convenient grab-and-go of snappy notes at the end of each chapter.

Purchase the third edition of What Exceptional Leaders Know now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or your local indie. Tracy and Wally are available to coach you into an exceptional leader. For leadership video training and speaker bookings, contact Melissa Siemens at Melissa@ExceptionalLeadersLab.com.

Contact Information:

Melissa Siemens

Exceptional Leaders Lab

melissa@exceptionalleaderslab.com

Related Images

Image 1: What Exceptional Leaders Know

Third Edition

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment