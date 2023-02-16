Danvers, MA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pure Incubation Ventures, LLC today announced the appointment of veteran business leaders George D’Errico as President and Cara Smith as Executive Director.

The addition of D’Errico and Smith to the company’s executive team further positions Pure Incubation Ventures for its next level of business success and the expansion of its philanthropic mission.

“We are inspired to have George D’Errico and Cara Smith join Pure Incubation Ventures,” said Barry Harrigan, Chairman and co-founder of Pure Incubation Ventures. “We were looking for the right leadership with passion and experience that aligned with our mission and values, and we found George and Cara to be perfect fits and already a part of our family of companies.”

George D’Errico brings more than 20 years of executive management experience to Pure Incubation Ventures, including over a decade as a senior leader building software platform service companies, corporate, and charitable partnerships. He most recently served as Senior Vice President at DemandScience.

Cara Smith also has more than 20 years of management experience, including over a decade as an operations leader working to enrich underserved communities. Immediately prior to joining Pure Incubation Ventures, she was General Manager of Philippine Operations at DemandScience.

“After 25 years building award-winning companies, creating 1,000s of global jobs and celebrating success, we now aim to use our expertise, vast networks, and resources to build successful communities and make a difference in the world,” added Pure Incubation Ventures co-founder Melissa Chang. “George and Cara will lead these important new initiatives for us.”

Pure Incubation Ventures, a family office partnership and business services creation firm that owns DemandScience, made a successful exit of MedData to IQVIA in 2020, and has now developed Pivfit, a virtual personal training firm designed to service the needs of the corporate wellness market.

Pure Incubation Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity with a mission to help eradicate the cycle of poverty in the U.S. and the Philippines via its flagship program, the Bayanihan Project.

DemandScience is a global B2B data company that partners with customers to drive demand generation. Its accurate data and predictive insights enable B2B sales and marketing professionals to identify, activate, and convert the right buyers at the right time and achieve their growth goals.

CONTACT: Derek Beckwith +1 617-331-3567 derek.beckwith@demandscience.com