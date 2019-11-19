Leading Analyst Firm KuppingerCole Sees “Identity Fabrics” as Key to Digital Transformation and Future of Identity and Access Management

Breaking News
Identifies ForgeRock as a Leader; Hosts Joint Webinar on December 10

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ForgeRock®, the leading provider in digital identity, today announced the availability of new research from KuppingerCole that introduces  “Identity Fabrics,” a new approach to identity and access management required for meeting the demands of digital transformation. The research is available on the ForgeRock website, and the two companies will jointly host a webinar on December 10, 2019.

As companies strive to provide digital services to its consumers and workforce, build offerings that integrate with devices and things, and move business workloads to the cloud and as-a-service models, traditional digital identity systems must evolve to meet these new requirements.

KuppingerCole’s suggested approach for an Identity Fabric specifies three important capabilities:

  1. Ability to unify identities across an organization or multiple externally facing services by integrating and re-using existing legacy IAM technologies
  2. Provide seamless, secure access to hundreds of digital services to thousands of employees or millions of consumers
  3. Make identity services available through APIs for incorporation into external apps and services being built.

“ForgeRock followed an API-first, platform-centric approach from the very beginning, and already delivers on the promise of Identity Fabrics with their highly scalable platform for managing and governing all types of identities,” said Martin Kuppinger, founder and principal analyst, KuppingerCole. “ForgeRock can provide the flexibility and agility required by modern businesses when building new digital services, or integrating with legacy systems. Moreover, ForgeRock can be run in both as-a-service and on-premises deployment models, and has deep support for automated DevOps deployments.”

Available Assets:

  • Digital Transformation for Business Enablement Requires a Modern Identity Fabric”  
  • Modern Identity Fabrics: A Cornerstone of your Digital Strategy”
  • Join our Webinar  – https://www.kuppingercole.com/events/n40455

About the ForgeRock Identity Platform
The ForgeRock Identity Platform offers robust capabilities for all identities – workforce, consumer, and things – fueled by intelligent identity orchestration with extensive adaptive and contextual authentication, comprehensive integration accelerators, and rich security, privacy, and consent features. The platform is cloud and DevOps-ready, enabling customers to automate cloud deployments and to deploy millions of identities within minutes on any cloud.

About ForgeRock
ForgeRock® ForgeRock, the leader in digital identity, delivers modern and comprehensive Identity and Access Management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than a thousand global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is privately held, and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

