Breaking News
Home / Top News / Leading Australian VMware Cloud Provider Chooses Cloudian Object Storage as Foundation for New Services Offerings

Leading Australian VMware Cloud Provider Chooses Cloudian Object Storage as Foundation for New Services Offerings

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

AUCloud Will Enable Customers to Capitalize on Rapidly Growing Ecosystem of S3-Compatible Applications

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudian® today announced that AUCloud, Australia’s sovereign cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider, will deploy Cloudian’s new object storage solution for VMware Cloud Providers. Managed directly from VMware vCloud Director, the Cloudian solution enables these cloud providers to offer new and enhanced S3-based storage services that leverage its limitless scalability, cost-effectiveness and rich feature set.

AUCloud focuses exclusively on meeting the needs of the Australian government and Critical National Industry (CNI) communities, requiring it to meet the highest standards for data management and security.

As a VMware Cloud Verified Provider, AUCloud was excited by Cloudian’s recent announcement that it had developed a purpose-built object storage solution for vCloud Director environments. After extensive testing, AUCloud decided to purchase the solution.

“With the S3 API having emerged as the de facto standard of public and private cloud storage, we see an opportunity to deliver new value-add services to our customers, capitalizing on Cloudian’s fully native S3 compatibility and advanced features,” said Phil Dawson, managing director of AUCloud. “Given the customers we support, Cloudian’s Common Criteria and FIPS-2 security certifications were also key considerations in our decision.

“We’re primarily looking at offering S3-based Storage-as-a-Service, Backup-as-a-Service and Archive-as-a-Service. Because Cloudian also provides offloading of big data workloads, this could be of significant interest to us as well.”

In addition to S3 compatibility, Cloudian offers the ability to start small and scale without interruption to an exabyte of storage. Other key Cloudian features include multi-tenant resource pooling, integrated management tools such as billing and quality of service controls, data encryption and Write Once, Read Many (WORM) for security and compliance, and geo-distribution for easily managing storage across multiple data centers.

“AUCloud is a great example of how independent cloud providers can create a leadership position in a rapidly evolving market,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “Through our partnership with VMware, we’re helping these providers develop new and profitable business opportunities by offering specialized data management and protection services to their customers.”

For more information on Cloudian Object Storage for vCloud Director, go to https://cloudian.com/vmware/.

About Cloudian
Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com.

U.S. Media Contact
Jordan Tewell
10Fold Communications
[email protected]
+1 415-666-6066

EMEA Media Contact
Will McCurdy
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
[email protected]
+44 (0) 20 7403 8878

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.