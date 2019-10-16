Leading Australian VMware Cloud Provider Chooses Cloudian Object Storage as Foundation for New Services Offerings

AUCloud Will Enable Customers to Capitalize on Rapidly Growing Ecosystem of S3-Compatible Applications

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudian® today announced that AUCloud , Australia’s sovereign cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider, will deploy Cloudian’s new object storage solution for VMware Cloud Providers. Managed directly from VMware vCloud Director, the Cloudian solution enables these cloud providers to offer new and enhanced S3-based storage services that leverage its limitless scalability, cost-effectiveness and rich feature set.

AUCloud focuses exclusively on meeting the needs of the Australian government and Critical National Industry (CNI) communities, requiring it to meet the highest standards for data management and security.

As a VMware Cloud Verified Provider, AUCloud was excited by Cloudian’s recent announcement that it had developed a purpose-built object storage solution for vCloud Director environments. After extensive testing, AUCloud decided to purchase the solution.

“With the S3 API having emerged as the de facto standard of public and private cloud storage, we see an opportunity to deliver new value-add services to our customers, capitalizing on Cloudian’s fully native S3 compatibility and advanced features,” said Phil Dawson, managing director of AUCloud. “Given the customers we support, Cloudian’s Common Criteria and FIPS-2 security certifications were also key considerations in our decision.

“We’re primarily looking at offering S3-based Storage-as-a-Service, Backup-as-a-Service and Archive-as-a-Service. Because Cloudian also provides offloading of big data workloads, this could be of significant interest to us as well.”

In addition to S3 compatibility, Cloudian offers the ability to start small and scale without interruption to an exabyte of storage. Other key Cloudian features include multi-tenant resource pooling, integrated management tools such as billing and quality of service controls, data encryption and Write Once, Read Many (WORM) for security and compliance, and geo-distribution for easily managing storage across multiple data centers.

“AUCloud is a great example of how independent cloud providers can create a leadership position in a rapidly evolving market,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “Through our partnership with VMware, we’re helping these providers develop new and profitable business opportunities by offering specialized data management and protection services to their customers.”

For more information on Cloudian Object Storage for vCloud Director, go to https://cloudian.com/vmware/ .

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com .

U.S. Media Contact

Jordan Tewell

10Fold Communications

[email protected]

+1 415-666-6066