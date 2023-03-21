Bitcoin Depot Plans to Install 125 Bitcoin ATMs in GetGo Locations Throughout Midwest and Mid-Atlantic

ATLANTA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lux Vending, LLC dba Bitcoin Depot Inc. (“Bitcoin Depot”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, today announced a partnership with GetGo® Café + Market , an innovative, food-first convenience store retailer with more than 270 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

Bitcoin Depot plans to install its BTMs into 125 GetGo Café+Market stores in multiple metropolitan areas. This strengthens Bitcoin Depot’s presence throughout the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

“We’re thrilled to work with a leading convenience store brand like GetGo to grow the footprint of Bitcoin Depot BTMs across locations in multiple states,” said Bitcoin Depot CEO Brandon Mintz. “We’re confident in our technology’s ability to provide easy and convenient crypto access to GetGo’s existing patrons while adding holistic value to their business and encouraging new customer traffic as well.”

This partnership allows GetGo Café+Market and Bitcoin Depot customers to purchase Bitcoin in easy and accessible locations where a variety of additional amenities are available.

“Providing our guests with high quality foods and the best in convenience is our top priority at GetGo,” said Brandon Daniels, GetGo Public Relations Manager. “We continually look for new ways to better serve them, and new technologies are just one of the ways we can exceed their expectations.”

Bitcoin Depot’s products and services provide an intuitive, quick, and convenient process for converting cash into Bitcoin, giving users the ability to access the broader digital financial system by purchasing Bitcoin. Bitcoin Depot enables users to convert their cash into Bitcoin via BDCheckout through its app and at roughly 7,000 kiosk locations in 48 states and ten Canadian provinces.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to Bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot’s kiosks and at thousands of name-brand retail locations through BDCheckout. The company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 7,000 kiosk locations. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com .

On August 24, 2022, Bitcoin Depot and GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (“GSRM”), a special purpose acquisition corporation, entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Bitcoin Depot becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “BTM.”

About GetGo Café + Market

GetGo is an innovative, food-first convenience store experience with more than 270 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. GetGo offers food and fuel in a variety of models – from open-concept stores to stand-alone kiosks. GetGo Café + Market locations feature an extensive menu of high-quality, made-to-order foods and a market stocked with ready-to-eat meals, packaged goods and convenience items. Many sites offer touchless and tunnel WetGo® car washes. GetGo is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and operated by Giant Eagle, Inc. More information, including site maps and menus, is available at www.getgocafe.com .

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GSRM) is blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. GSRM’s management team is led by co-CEOs Gus Garcia and Lewis Silberman, President Anantha Ramamurti and CFO Joseph Tonnos. The company was formed in partnership with Meteora Capital, an investment adviser specializing in SPAC-related investments. For additional information, please visit www.gsrmet.com .

