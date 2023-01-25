New York, NY, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WiFi Map is a connectivity services platform with over 3 million monthly active users. The founders recently announced an expansion into Web3 and are now gearing up for the Q1 2023 launch of the $WIFI utility token. The token will serve as an internal currency within the app, and can be used to redeem eSIM data packages, VPN protection and more.





WiFi Map is a community-powered connectivity provider with millions of users all over the world. It is now set to enter the emerging DeWi space with the launch of the $WIFI utility token later this quarter. Tokens will be issued as rewards for contributors who add WiFi networks to a shared global map of free public hotspots, and can be redeemed for a range of services including VPN protection and eSIM data packages at a lower cost compared with payments made in fiat currencies. Additionally, unused data from eSIM packages can be converted back into $WIFI and redeemed for other services. Perks for token holders are also in the pipeline.

The app has gone from strength to strength over the last few years, with 150 million total downloads and over 1 billion connections secured. WiFi Map has ranked top among travel apps in the App Store and Google Play in over 100 countries. By launching $WIFI, which is set to be issued on the highly regarded Polygon network, the founders’ hope to further democratize the internet and reach many of the 3.7 billion people globally who still lack a reliable and secure connection. The monetization of the platform will also support the rollout of new features and partner services while keeping the WiFi finder free for users.

“The mission of WiFi Map over the last few years has been to get people connected wherever they are. Now, with the launch of $WIFI, we’re going to see the platform capture the imagination of the booming DeWi space and create a frictionless experience that brings together public WiFi hotspots and our eSIM and VPN services, ultimately changing the way people think about the internet.” – Denis Sklyarov, CEO and Co-Founder of WiFi Map.

While the token launch is a major step for a successful app with a large existing user base, it doesn’t mark the summit of the team’s ambitions. 2023 will see the platform grow into a Web3 super-app offering a full connectivity suite alongside a number of partner services. Last fall, the company announced strategic partnerships with power bank sharing service Chargefon, which is based in the US, and the rapidly expanding Fast Energy, which currently operates in Germany, Poland, Estonia and Ukraine. Further to this, WiFi Map’s users will soon be able to order taxis, find EV charging stations and much more from within the app. The launch of the token is scheduled for March 30, 2023 with the support of TrustSwap. The WiFi Map public sale will be open to everybody, with more details to be announced in due course. You can stay up to date with the latest information here.

“The community has always been at the heart of WiFi Map, and we’re delighted to be able to reward the people who have helped make our app what it is today. We’ll do our part to maximize the momentum that a huge existing community can bring to a Web3 project like ours, and this in turn will help to boost Web3 adoption as a whole.” – Igor Goldenberg, CTO and Co-Founder of WiFi Map.

About WiFi Map

WiFi Map is a world-leading platform for locating and connecting to WiFi hotspots. Founded in 2014, the app has been downloaded by over 150 million people and helped them get online more than 1 billion times. Driven by a belief in the power of community and a conviction that the internet is a fundamental human right, WiFi Map announced a shift to Web3 in 2022. The new $WIFI token is set to become available as a means of payment for all services offered within the app, including eSIM and VPN packages, offline maps and the ad-free pro version of WiFi Map.

