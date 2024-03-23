EXCLUSIVE: A group affiliated with Leonard Leo, a top conservative judicial activist, poured $216 million into causes over the course of a year, tax forms obtained by Fox News Digital show.
The Marble Freedom Trust, a nonprofit for which Leo acts as chairman, has found itself under the microscope of media outlets and Democratic politicians such as Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse due to Leo’s involvement in the conservative judicial sphere.
During its
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Leading conservative judicial activist poured $216M into causes in 12-month span: tax forms - March 23, 2024
- Democrats ripped for trying to ‘kill democracy’ with effort to protect Biden, silence third-party candidates - March 23, 2024
- Instagram users fume as app begins limiting political content - March 23, 2024