GumGum’s North America Chief Revenue Officer, Dave Matthews, joins Board of key marketing trade association

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GumGum, a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform, today announces their North America Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Dave Matthews, has joined the North America Board of Directors at the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA).

The MMA is the global industry non-profit association enabling breakthroughs and growth of the marketing industry. They collaborate with marketers, martech and media companies to transform the media and marketing industry and have a global footprint with 15 regional offices that span North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM). Dave’s addition to the MMA’s board furthers their overarching mission to be the most transformational marketing association that offers exceptional industry thought-leadership, conferences and events, and a number of new growth frames, research and products.

“The MMA was created to bring together industry leaders and organizations who are committed to changing the marketing industry by providing cutting edge insights, tools and strategies. Contextual intelligence is and will continue to be an integral part in the future of digital advertising and having GumGum and Dave’s voice on the MMA board continues to push forward our mission of architecting the future of marketing,” says Greg Stuart, CEO of MMA Global.

On his appointment to the MMA board, Dave says, “It’s an honor to join such an exceptional board for an organization that is working tirelessly to ensure that the marketing industry is equipped for a fast-evolving digital landscape with many emerging environments. The future of digital advertising is one that prioritizes the privacy and safety of consumers as we undergo a digital privacy revolution. As a board member, I’ll work alongside some of the best and brightest to arm brands with solutions like contextual advertising that are not cookie based and put the consumer first.”

Dave Matthews now joins the MMA ranks alongside executives from major industry players like Spotify, Target, Colgate-Palmolive and Google. Matthews joined GumGum in early 2022 and is responsible for driving North American revenue strategy, bringing in new business, scaling the team to grow existing business and managing senior-level relationships across the industry. Matthews joined GumGum after serving as Chief Revenue Officer for inPowered.ai, CRO at Grapeshot and 4INFO, and held senior-level roles at NBCUniversal and Univision.

About GumGum

GumGum is a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform that captures people’s attention without the use of personal data. We believe that an advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer’s active frame of mind rather than behavior builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers, and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.gumgum.com .

About MMA

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally and 15 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech and media companies working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing, while relentlessly delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the MMA helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change – in ways that enable future breakthroughs while optimizing current activities. The MMA is committed to science and questioning and believes that creating marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo, encouraging business leaders to aggressively adopt proven, peer-driven and scientific best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions of dollars in rigorous research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes future success, while also propelling business growth.