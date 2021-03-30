Leading Design Brands Enlist YDesign Group as Exclusive Retail Partner

New Pieces from Iconic Designers Currently Available Only at Lumens.com and YLighting.com

Walnut Creek, CA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YDesign Group, the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting, announced exclusive product partnerships with celebrated design brands. Foscarini, Slamp and FontanaArte are among the prominent brands bringing highly-anticipated pieces to Lumens.com and YLighting.com first.

“We are so honored to be the partner of choice and exclusively launch these new products online for these iconic brands who define modern design,” said Patricia Kittredge, VP of Merchandising at YDesign Group. “As people are spending more time at home, the right light fixture can not only define your space and be a conversation piece but also enhance your mood and productivity. These exclusive designs selected by our group of merchants will be sure to provide a lifetime of enjoyment.”

Exclusive products in this partnership include:

Twiggy Wood by Foscarini – Known as masters in Italian design, Foscarini produces quintessential creative lighting in collaboration with world-class designers. The iconic Twiggy Floor Lamp is designed by Marc Sadler and celebrates its 15 th anniversary with a reintroduction in a wood-finished shade and carbon fiber stem, available on Lumens.com and YLighting.com

La Vie by Slamp – Backed by 25 years of research and development, Slamp's cutting-edge fixtures are handmade in Italy from proprietary materials using highly sustainable production practices. Designed by Adriano Rachele, the La Vie Ceiling Light is made from Slamp's innovative, patented Opalflex® material and offered in 5 colors, available on Lumens.com and YLighting.com.

Setareh Pendant by FontanaArte – Founded in Milan, FontanaArte creates distinctive glass fixtures widely celebrated for their enduring designs spanning over 80 years. Designed by Francesco Librizzi, this understated statement piece features a glowing sphere suspended below a flat metal shade, available on Lumens.com and YLighting.com

Orbit Chandelier by Patrick Townsend – Distinguished by its meticulous craftsmanship and extensive range of materials, Patrick Townsend specializes in innovative, often avant-garde pieces that have been seen in retail and commercial spaces, as well as shown in exhibitions throughout the world. The Orbit Chandelier is a regarded signature piece, utilizing tension and compression to create an intricate re-imagining of a classic chandelier, available on Lumens.com and YLighting.com.

About YDesign Group

YDesign Group is the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting, offering a curated selection of lighting, fans, furniture and décor from over 300 brands through www.lumens.com and www.ylighting.com, including many exclusive products. YDesign Group inspires our customers to confidently fulfill their interior design vision by providing an unmatched assortment, comprehensive product information and educational content, in addition to price-matching, fast shipping, easy returns and American Lighting Association-certified sales and service teams. Based in California, YDesign Group serves consumers, trade professionals and commercial customers in the U.S. and Canada.

