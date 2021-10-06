Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Leading Dry Bulk and Container Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 13th Annual New York Maritime Forum

Leading Dry Bulk and Container Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 13th Annual New York Maritime Forum

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

3 Days – 21 Sessions – 90+ Speakers

SHIPPING – IS IT ALL GLITTER AND GOLD?
Complimentary Registration

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Link will be hosting its 13th Annual New York Maritime Forum as a Digital Forum on Tuesday to Thursday, October 12 – 14, 2021 from 8:30am – 3:00pm EST. The event is organized in partnership with DNB, and in cooperation with Nasdaq, NYSE, NYCEDC and The Port Authority of NY & NJ.

Registration is complimentary.

The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.

1×1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors are available by video and audio conferencing. Please send all requests to [email protected]

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS
The panels will discuss the latest trends, developments and outlook in the specific shipping sector focusing, among other, on demand and supply fundamentals, the global energy markets, operational and commercial issues, freight rates, asset values, and more.

DRY BULK SECTOR PANEL
Panel Discussion
DAY 1: Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – 9:45 – 10:35 AM EST

Moderator: Mr. Jorgen Lian, Equity Analyst – DNB Markets, Inc

Panelists:

  • Mr. Gary Vogel, CEO – Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)
  • Mr. Martyn Wade, CEO – Grindrod Shipping Holdings (NASDAQ:GRIN)
  • Mr. John Michael Radziwill, CEO – GoodBulk; C Transport Maritime
  • Mr. Polys Hajioannou, CEO – Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)
  • Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, Chairman & CEO – Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP)

CONTAINER SECTOR PANEL
Panel Discussion
DAY 2: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – 9:50 – 10:40 AM EST

Moderator: Mr. Christian Wetherbee, Managing Director, Transportation & Shipping Research – Citi Research

Panelists:

  • Mr. Graham Talbot, CFO – Atlas Corporation (NYSE:ATCO)
  • Mr. Evangelos Chatzis, CFO – Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)
  • Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman & CEO – Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) & Eurodry (NASDAQ:EDRY)
  • Mr. George Youroukos, Executive Chairman – Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)
  • Mr. Constantin Baack, CEO – MPC Container Ships

REGISTRATION
Registration is complimentary. To register please go to the link below:
http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2021NYmaritime/

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Capital Link New York Maritime Forum (NYMF) is both an investment and an industry conference with a double objective: 

  • To provide an interactive platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping, energy and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Also, to address critical topics of the industry such as regulation, technology, innovation and more.
  • To showcase and promote the role of New York as a hub for the global maritime community and attract more business to New York targeting a global industry audience.

Traditionally the event is held at The Metropolitan Club and welcomes global industry leaders and top-level delegates. The digital format of the event allows for an even larger speaker and delegate roster and caliber.

This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. The Forum is held in New York City every year and examines the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today. This event will be held digitally, for a second year in a row, as conditions do not permit otherwise.

The Forum provides a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ earnings. In addition, it discusses topics of critical relevance to the industry such as restructuring and consolidation, the various channels and methods of raising capital as well as the impact of new technologies and trading routes.

Participants can interact live online in real time with Forum speakers and participants from around the globe, obtain the latest industry and market news, and arrange 1×1 meetings.

Forum highlights:

  • Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format
  • Latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more can be viewed on demand or saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience
  • Request 1×1 meetings with shipping companies and sponsors
    • Shipping Company meetings reserved for institutional investors
    • Meetings will be conducted by videoconferencing or conference calls

TARGET AUDIENCE
The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.

SPONSORS
ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: DNB
IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ • NYCEDC • The Port Authority of NY & NJ
GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV GL • EY
GLOBAL SPONSORS: Berenberg • Citi • Clyde & Co • Reed Smith • Seward & Kissel LLP • Wartsila • Watson Farley & Williams
SPONSORS: Advent Technologies • Arctic Securities • CIT • Clarksons Platou Securities • H.C. Wainwright & Co. • ICBC Leasing • MAXIM Group • Stifel • TUFTON
SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping • Atlas Corp. • Capital Product Partners L.P. • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Danaos • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk • Eneti • Eurodry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Flott & Co. • GENCO Shipping and Trading Ltd. • Global Ship Lease • Grindrod Shipping • International Seaways • MPC Container Ships • Navios Maritime Partners • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Scorpio Tankers • Seanergy Maritime Holdings • Sovcomflot • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • TORM
SPEAKER COCKTAIL RECEPTION: The Liberian Registry • Lloyd’s Register
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce (HACC) • Chamber of Shipping of America • International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) • NYMAR • The Mission to Seafarers • The International Propeller Club of the U.S. • SEA – LNG • WLPGA
MEDIA PARTNERS: Actualidad Maritima • All About Shipping UK • Athens – Macedonian News Agency • Baird Maritime • CLIP News • Marine Circle • Port News • Ship Management International • World Oils

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2021NYmaritime/index.html

Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis at [email protected] or +1 212 661 7566

ORGANIZER CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.