Leading Edge Jet Center Brings Sustainable Aviation Fuel to BFI

Innovation in sustainable air transportation lands at King County International Airport-Boeing Field

SEATTLE, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading Edge Jet Center (“LEJC”), a provider of business aviation services throughout the Pacific Northwest, today announced the introduction of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (“SAF”) to its Fixed Base Operator (“FBO”) facility (“LEJC BFI”) at the King County International Airport-Boeing Field (“BFI”) in Seattle, Washington, one of the busiest general aviation airports in the United States, in partnership with Avfuel, a leading supplier of aviation fuel and services globally.

“We are proud to be a first mover in offering sustainable aviation fuel at BFI, contributing to Seattle’s goal of reducing total greenhouse gas emissions 58% by 2030, said Steven Levesque, Leading Edge Jet Center’s Executive Chairman. “Leading Edge Jet Center provides customers with outstanding service, convenient facilities, seamless transportation, quality maintenance and now direct access to more sustainable air travel.”

LEJC BFI was established in September 2020 with the acquisition of Kenmore Aero Services LLC, which now operates under the LEJC brand and vision for quality, service and innovation in business aviation. With this latest initiative, LEJC is positioning BFI as the first FBO in the state of Washington to offer the green alternative. Together, LEJC and Avfuel will provide customers with an approximately 7,300-gallon load of blended sustainable aviation fuel. SAF is estimated to have an 80% lower carbon footprint than conventional jet fuel, making it an important part of the aviation sector’s long-term strategy to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

Scott Helms, LEJC BFI’s General Manager, added, “We are delighted to provide our growing customer base with a high quality, green alternative to traditional jet fuel and to help advance the U.S. aviation industry’s environmental stewardship.”

At BFI, LEJC offers approximately 60,000 square feet of Class A hangar space alongside best-in-class aviation ground services for customers and their aircraft and is developing a new executive terminal and hangar facilities to meet growing demand. Founded in 2005 and established as a standalone company in 2019, LEJC also provides business aviation and jet fueling services at the Redmond Roberts Field Airport and Bend Municipal Airport in Central Oregon and is seeking opportunities to expand its platform in other regional hubs.

“We’re proud to work with Leading Edge Jet Center to make sustainable aviation fuel available to our airport users,” said John Parrott, director of King County International Airport-Boeing Field. “It’s a small but significant step toward supporting King County’s Strategic Climate Action Plan.”

Leading Edge Jet Center delivers world-class business aviation and jet fueling services in the Pacific Northwest with bespoke customer care that focuses on providing a seamless travel experience. Offering a range of amenities from aircraft maintenance and storage, to ground transportation and hotel bookings, our passion for elevating the travel experience fuels a deep commitment to our clients and our communities. As a trusted aviation partner, Leading Edge Jet Center prides itself on delivering safe, comfortable and reliable service in all facets of our operations as we enable our customers and their businesses to soar to new heights. For more information on Leading Edge Jet Center’s Oregon facilities, please visit www.LeadingEdgeJet.com, or follow us on LinkedIn to receive all the latest updates.

