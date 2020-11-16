Leading Employment and Class Action Litigator William J. Anthony Joins Blank Rome in New York

William J. Anthony, Partner, Blank Rome LLP

New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that William J. Anthony has joined the Firm’s New York office as a partner in the Labor & Employment and Class Action Defense groups. Will joins Blank Rome from Jackson Lewis P.C. where he served in several high-level leadership roles, including firm co-chair (2019‒2020), board member (2005‒2020), and the Hartford office managing principal (2000‒2008). In addition, Will launched and led the firm’s Class Actions and Complex Litigation group and grew it into one of the largest U.S. class action practices. Will also established and led Jackson Lewis’ seminal diversity committee, coordinating strategic initiatives and advancing the firm’s diversity and inclusion efforts, particularly through recruiting.

“We are excited to welcome Will to our Firm,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Will brings senior-level executive leadership experience, as well as a proven track record in the courtroom, and his significant labor and employment and class action defense experience will further bolster our national teams and be of tremendous value to our clients.”

Will focuses his labor and employment practice on the strategic defense of class, collective, and multi-party actions, including a broad spectrum of federal and state law wage and hour claims. He has successfully defended against a wide range of wage and hour claims, claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, and discrimination statutes. In addition, Will represents organizations in single-plaintiff cases alleging discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and breach of contract.

He has litigated cases in over fifteen states and has trial experience in Connecticut, New Jersey, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Montana. His trial experience includes defense of class, collective, and single plaintiff actions before juries, judges, and arbitrators. Will has extensive experience advising clients on the full range of employment law issues and provides training on management skills, discrimination, harassment, and wage and hour laws. He is a frequent speaker on employment law topics in front of a broad range of live and remote audiences.

“Will has a tremendous reputation—he is a true collaborator, cultivating strong relationships with clients and colleagues alike, and delivers favorable case results and advantageous settlements as a result,” said Brooke T. Iley, Partner and Co-Chair of the Labor & Employment group. “We are thrilled to add his innovative thinking and client-centric approach to our Labor and Employment group and the Firm at large. Additionally, Will’s commitment to promoting and advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion aligns with our efforts at Blank Rome and we look forward to working with him on our shared goals in this regard.”

“The U.S. workforce is living through a time of crisis and uncertainty due to the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Jason E. Reisman, Partner and Co-Chair of the Labor & Employment group. “We will undoubtedly see a spike in litigation as a result of the challenges that 2020 has presented for employers, and we look forward to drawing on Will’s impressive litigation talent and experience, as well as his ability to inspire and drive teams, to help deliver positive outcomes for our clients.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Blank Rome,” said Anthony. “Blank Rome is a perfect fit for me, my clients, and my practice. There are several areas of practice at the Firm that create opportunities to support clients beyond labor and employment matters, including corporate, tax, finance, and real estate, among others. Blank Rome also has a very clear and prominent culture of collegiality and collaboration as well as a leading reputation for its diversity and inclusion initiatives. Additionally, I was extremely impressed with the Firm’s dedicated and strategic approach to lateral integration and, as a result, look forward to continuing to expand my practice and collaborating with other attorneys and groups across the Firm.”

Will earned his J.D. from Boston University, and his B.A. from Hamilton College. He served as past president of the Connecticut Lawyers Collaborate for Diversity and received the Hartford Business Journal’s 2010 Leadership in Diversity Award.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 14 offices and more than 600 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries, and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all of our clients, and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

###

Attachment

William J. Anthony – Blank Rome LLP

CONTACT: Kate Tavella Blank Rome LLP 215.988.6988 [email protected]