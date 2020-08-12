Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Leading European Research Institute Chooses Veeco MOCVD Platform for Wireless and Broadband Communication Applications

Leading European Research Institute Chooses Veeco MOCVD Platform for Wireless and Broadband Communication Applications

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that IHP Microelectronics, based in Frankfurt, Germany, has selected Veeco’s TurboDisc® metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) system for the development of high-performance, silicon-based microelectronic technologies. IHP is an expert in the fields of silicon-based systems, highest-frequency integrated circuits, and technologies for wireless and broadband communication.

“We are honored to work with IHP, a well-respected institute and a driving force of innovation and leadership in the German and European microelectronic and communication space,” commented Ajit Paranjpe, Veeco’s chief technology officer. “Their selection of our TurboDisc platform is validation of its exceptional process capabilities and ability to help enable game-changing technologies. We look forward to continuing to support IHP as they continue to innovate and execute on their mission.”

Veeco’s TurboDisc platform has been the foundation of Veeco’s decades of compound semiconductor materials science leadership. The proprietary technology is a key enabler for today’s demanding As/P and GaN applications critical for next-generation communications infrastructure and highly efficient microelectronic devices. The TurboDisc platform provides production ramping due to faster recipe capabilities up to 50% quicker than when using traditional batch tools. In addition, the platform also includes Veeco’s IsoFlange™ and SymmHeat™ technologies, which provide homogeneous laminar flow and uniform temperature profile across the entire wafer delivering world-class uniformity and repeatability.

About Veeco
Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

About IHP Microelectronics
The IHP performs research and development in the fields of silicon-based systems, highest-frequency integrated circuits, and technologies for wireless and broadband communication. The focus of research at the institute is oriented towards issues relevant for business, resulting in applications for telecommunications, semiconductor and automotive industries, aerospace, telemedicine, and automation technologies. The institute has developed into an internationally recognized competence center for silicon-germanium technologies. Learn more at https://www.ihp-microelectronics.com/en/start.html.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management’s Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts
Investors: Anthony Bencivenga | (516) 252-1438 | [email protected] 
Media: Kevin Long | (516) 714-3978 | [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.