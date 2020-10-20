Leading Expert in Human Behavior Cappi Pidwell Launches New Book “The Mindset Code” October 22, 2020

Join Cappi for a very special virtual launch of The Mindset Code and win a private session with Cappi or be in the audience and be selected to be transformed LIVE!

Cappi Pidwell is a Master Results Coach, a national speaker, a leading expert in human behavior, and a Master of NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) Advanced Hypnotherapy.

Pidwell has been featured on several TV shows, and hundreds of talk radio and internet shows, sharing her powerful mindset solutions, programs, and products.

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cappi Pidwell, a national speaker, leading expert in human behavior, and a Master Results coach, is pleased to announce the October 22, 2020 launch of her new book, The Mindset Code.”

The special virtual launch party will start at 10:00 am (PST) to 12:00 pm (PST) on the Zoom platform. Those who would like to attend can register at www.CappiPidwell.com . The book is loaded with powerful, easy subconscious exercises that people can practice themselves and are available for pre-order at www.cappipidwell.com .

The subconscious mind is a million times more efficient as an information processor that a logical mind. Yet, ninety-eight percent of the population does not know how to make the most of it or program it for new results.

Pidwell coaches people on their mindset and provides insights into maximizing it for new results and astonishing outcomes. She shares that most people know more about how to program the settings on their phones; however, they don’t know that they can program their mindset.

Pidwell shows them how in The Mindset Code. This separates her from other coaches as she doesn’t teach people how their mindset works, but she offers subconscious programs, easy to apply solutions and products, which make changes and impacts for them.

During the launch party, Pidwell will pick three guests to be transformed during the event showing how her results can happen instantly. One lucky audience member will receive a sixty-minute free Money Mindset session with Pidwell valued at $400 that will dig deeper into what the book is all about. Those interested in the contest can enter by registering here at www.CappiPidwell.com .

Complete with a blueprint of laws to break people free from the restraints of ordinary life, The Mindset Code makes a case that everything a person knows about the world is decided not by sensible choice but by habit and conditioning. Hence, people live their lives based on invalid beliefs and restrictive rules about pretty much everything.

According to Pidwell, “This book has been years in the making! My goal is to provide powerful information that gives my readers the personal transformation they are seeking in their lives.”

The World Wide Web is loaded with tons of information; however, only a small amount creates real results for individuals. Results are the goal of Pidwell’s new book as it combines her subconscious sessions that work excellent results for her clients in a short amount of time. The Mindset Code is a perfect way for people to understand their powerful mindset with solutions to change.

Every week, she holds a weekly Facebook LIVE in her Monday morning group, where she talks about mindset, marketing, and motivation, for business owners and entrepreneurs. Those interested can access the group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/CappiMondaymotivation.

Pidwell’s book “The Mindset Code” will be available on October 22, 2020, at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and all other retailers, including online platforms.

Pidwell is also the co-author of the books “Giving Gratitude,” “The Riches,” and “The Heart of a Woman in Business.”

For more information on The Mindset Code, visit www.CappiPidwell.com.

Watch Cappi on The Pulse Channel where she discusses the benefits of Hypnotherapy and NLP. Cappi explains how her programs teach individuals how to work with the subconscious to effect change and healing in challenging areas of one’s life: https://youtu.be/B3yNJdeoZjw

Follow Cappi Pidwell on Social Media at Facebook @CPidwell and LinkedIn @CappiPidwell or visit her website at www.CappiPidwell.com .

For media inquiries, interviews, and appearance requests, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or [email protected]

About Cappi Pidwell

Cappi Pidwell is a Master Results Coach, a national speaker, a leading expert in human behavior, and a Master of NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) Advanced Hypnotherapy. She speaks and coaches her clients and is currently the Master Results Coach and Trainer for Realty Pro 100 in California. Cappi has worked with thousands of individuals, associations, and corporations around the globe and has coached companies such as Re-Max Real Estate, First American Title, Keller Williams, AARP, SCORE, Women’s Council of Realtors, WFG, Merrill Lynch, Signature Insurance, Century 21, Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, Hoag Hospital, E-Woman Network, OCAR, and Invest Club for Women, to name a few of her audiences and clients. She has been featured on several TV shows, and hundreds of talk radio and internet shows, sharing her powerful mindset solutions, programs, and products. She was featured in the film “The Riches,” along with T. Harv Eker and Brian Tracey, and she opened and introduced Deepak Chopra in 2015 at the Center for Spiritual Living in Irvine, Ca. She has helped companies and individuals upgrade their mindsets with amazing, life-changing results for over 25 years.

Attachments

2 Cappi Headshot

4

CONTACT: Kelly Bennett The Cappi Pidwell Mindset Method 949-463-6383 [email protected]