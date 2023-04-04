WaBa Grill to roll out Interface’s Restaurant Network-Technology-In-A-Box at 190 locations.

St. Louis, MO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses today announced WaBa Grill Franchise (“WaBa”), one of the nation’s leading healthy fast-casual chains has chosen Interface Systems’ Restaurant Network-Technology-in-a-Box solution to transform its network and voice infrastructure in over 190 franchise locations.

Founded in 2006 on the principle that healthy food is made with quality fresh ingredients and should be accessible to all, WaBa has become an iconic brand on the West Coast and is rapidly expanding across the United States. To streamline the launch of new customer initiatives, WaBa wanted to create a standard solution framework that could be easily replicated by franchisees with predictable implementation timelines and costs.

“Negotiating internet connectivity contracts with multiple providers was a persistent challenge for our franchise operators,” explains Adam Kinsinger, Director of IT, WaBa Grill. “Our previous network service providers required employees at the location to troubleshoot hardware issues, a task they aren’t trained for. We realized that franchisees deserved a better solution and that’s when we decided to look for a managed service provider with innovative solutions.”

Interface’s Restaurant Network-Technology-in-a-Box solution includes PCI-compliant network boxes that feature purpose-built network and VoIP routers, firewall devices, WiFi access points, switches, with 4G LTE wireless WAN backup.

This solution enables WaBa franchises to eliminate network downtime that previously resulted in significant disruption and lost sales. By choosing Interface’s managed network and voice services, WaBa has streamlined network operations, improved employee productivity, is able to deploy new devices and applications easily, and offers its customers consistent voice support at all locations.

To support the solution rollout, Interface also developed a customized WaBa branded microsite for new franchise operators to sign up for pre-approved technology solutions with special pricing and contract terms, as well as a suite of online resources such as best practices for installation guides for franchisees.

“Interface’s network and voice solution template is secure and scalable and makes it easy for our franchisees to take advantage of all the great technology with minimal effort,” says Kinsinger.

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses. We enhance security, optimize operations, streamline connectivity, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

