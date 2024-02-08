Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., announced Thursday that she will not be seeking re-election to the House this year, saying in a post to social media that “the time has come to serve the people of Eastern Washington in new ways.”

In announcing her retirement after nearly 20 years in Congress, McMorris Rodgers said in a statement, “It’s been the honor and privilege of my life to represent the people of Eastern Washington in Congress. They inspire me every day. The

