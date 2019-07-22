Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, Recommend that BioScrip Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Transaction Proposals in Connection with the Proposed Merger with Option Care

DENVER, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) (“BioScrip”), the largest independent national provider of infusion and home care management solutions, today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”), leading independent proxy advisory firms, recommend that BioScrip stockholders vote “FOR” the proposals that are conditions to the proposed merger with Option Care, at the special meeting of stockholders to be held on August 2, 2019.

BioScrip’s Board of Directors encourages stockholders to vote “FOR” each of the proposals relating to the combination with Option Care. The merger is expected to close in early August 2019 after the special meeting of stockholders.

About BioScrip, Inc.

BioScrip, Inc. is the largest independent national provider of infusion and home care management solutions, with approximately 2,100 teammates and nearly 70 service locations across the U.S. BioScrip partners with physicians, hospital systems, payors, pharmaceutical manufacturers and skilled nursing facilities to provide patients access to post-acute care services. BioScrip operates with a commitment to bring customer-focused pharmacy and related healthcare infusion therapy services into the home or alternate-site setting. By collaborating with the full spectrum of healthcare professionals and the patient, BioScrip provides cost-effective care that is driven by clinical excellence, customer service, and values that promote positive outcomes and an enhanced quality of life for those it serves.

