Leading Innovators in Women’s Health Presented by Maxim Group LLC on August 13, 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maxim Group LLC, a leading full service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, will be hosting The Leading Innovators in Women’s Health Webinar on Thursday August 13th, 2020. The event will feature Key Opinion Leader, Anna Braeken, Global Head of Innovative Women’s Health at Bayer AG.

Join us in a panel discussion led by Dr. Jason McCarthy, Maxim’s Senior Managing Director of Biotechnology Equity Research, along with other important voices in women’s health. Critical to the conversation, and industry at large, are the Quality of Life and Risk/Benefit aspects of women’s health products, in conjunction with the ways in which regulators guide the space. From contraception to sexual dysfunction and other health-related issues, vastly innovative ways of solving and improving health outcomes for women are being brought to the forefront, and the panel will unwrap these complicated topics while ascertaining the views of leaders in the women’s health sector.

Webinar Details:

  • Panel Session Title: The leading innovators in women’s health
  • Date and Time: Thursday, August 13, 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Participants:

  • Bayer AG – BAYRY
  • Agile Therapeutics – AGRX
  • Daré Bioscience – DARE
  • Mayfield Pharmaceuticals – PRIVATE

About Maxim Group LLC
Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

About M Vest LLC
M Vest LLC, a sister firm of Maxim Group LLC, is an investment banking firm headquartered in New York. Its website, M-Vest.com, serves as a digital marketplace, creating a community of Issuers, Investors and Thought Leaders. We focus on providing investors with the latest information on innovative emerging growth companies. This unique platform provides the modern mobile investor with access to Reg D and Reg A offerings, market commentary from Thought Leaders, and presentations from corporate executives. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). To learn more, visit www.m-vest.com.

Contact:
Michael Quintavalla
212-895-3592

