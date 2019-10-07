Breaking News
Home / Top News / Leading Mexican Carrier Transportes Monroy Schiavon (TMS) Partners with Fr8Hub to Boost Cross-Border Shipping

Leading Mexican Carrier Transportes Monroy Schiavon (TMS) Partners with Fr8Hub to Boost Cross-Border Shipping

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

With a 40-year track record, TMS is a Top 10 Carrier in Mexico

LAREDO, Texas, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Fr8Hub announced a partnership with Transportes Monroy Schiavon (TMS), one of the leading asset-based carriers in Mexico. TMS, is in operation for more than 40 years in Mexico, and is planing to expand their shipping operations to and from the United States by leveraging Fr8Hub‘s digital cross-border freight marketplace. As well, TMS‘ extensive trucking fleet will immediately become part of Fr8Hub’s carrier network, making their fleet of trucks available to match with shippers’ loads throughout Mexico.

TMS has regularly been recognized as “Best Carrier” by Walmart Mexico, and received a Service Excellence Award for Large Carriers by Ryder in January 2019. Fr8Hub’s digital freight marketplace directly matches cross-border shippers throughout Mexico and the domestic United States (to and from border cities) with available carriers and drivers.
                         
“Fr8Hub’s cross-border expertise will help us completely revamp our shipping operations into the United States,” said Raul Monroy, Owner and General Director, Transportes Monroy Schiavon. “In addition, working with Fr8Hub will provide our shipping customers with unprecedented visibility for loads while out in transit.”
                         
Fr8Hub’s digital freight marketplace is integrated with fleet and driver IOT devices to synthesize and analyze together large amounts of data on each fleet and shipment, providing 24×7 visibility on shipment location and timing. Shippers and carriers can access this critical data through the Fr8Hub Control Center to make timely, actionable decisions on loads, optimize their operations and reduce costs.
                         
“The partnership with TMS is a win-win: we have the platform and they have the trucks,” said Ohad Axelrod, Co-Founder and CEO, Fr8Hub. “TMS’ prestigious history and reputation as a trusted carrier for the biggest brands will be a tremendous asset for Fr8Hub as we continue to expand our services in Mexico.”
                         
Fr8Hub is focused on cross-border shipping, providing flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR), cross-border shipping. 
                         
“Since we launched in Mexico in June, our customers there cite Fr8Hub as their competitive advantage in finding reliable, available freight options with speed and efficiency,” said Laura Mandujano Valdés, Mexico country manager, Fr8Hub. “Adding TMS to our network certainly adds to that credibility.”
                         
To learn more about Fr8Hub, please visit www.fr8hub.com.

Media Contact:
               
Will Haraway
Backbeat Marketing
404.593.8320
[email protected]
www.linkedin.com/in/willharaway
www.backbeatmarketing.com

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.