Leading Provider of State-Minimum Car Insurance Enters Colorado

COLUMBUS, OH, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For more than 25 years, Safe Auto Group Agency, Inc. (SafeAuto) has provided car insurance to those who need it most, from Pennsylvania to Oklahoma. Now, SafeAuto is expanding its offerings in the west to accommodate the needs of consumers in Colorado. In addition to the 17 states SafeAuto currently serves, residents of Colorado can get a quote or begin a policy at SafeAuto.com starting in January 2020.

“We’re thrilled to offer the good folks of Colorado an affordable option for state-minimum car insurance,” Mark Crutcher, SafeAuto Product Manager, said. “At SafeAuto, we believe everyone deserves access to the coverage they need at a price that doesn’t break the bank. Some insurance companies out there make it impossible for people on fixed incomes or living paycheck to paycheck to afford insurance the law requires. We want to change that.”

By offering affordable down payments and monthly installments, SafeAuto makes it easy to get covered. Additionally, customers are insured from the moment they start a policy and not barred from coverage if their driving record isn’t perfect…and whose is? With growing consumer demand in Colorado, Crutcher stated it was time to bring SafeAuto’s products to the centennial state in America’s heartland.

“It’s an exciting time in the insurance industry and at SafeAuto,” Ron Davies, SafeAuto CEO, said. “With the progression of technology, we can provide an economical insurance option to more consumers than ever before. It’s a personal goal of mine to make sure everyone who needs insurance gets it. We’re living in a world where we can make it possible.”

SafeAuto has provided consumers with an opportunity for coverage—no matter their situation—since 1993. Historically, it can be difficult for drivers in need of SR-22 liability coverage to get insured. SafeAuto makes second chances possible so every driver can get back on the road.

This expansion comes on the heels of growth seen in 2019, when SafeAuto expanded its footprint to California to provide essential insurance offerings to meet market demand for economical insurance.

Ultimately, the associates of SafeAuto share a common goal: Provide customers with the coverage they need so they can enjoy the road ahead.

About SafeAuto
Founded in 1993, SafeAuto provides the right car insurance for the right price to drivers in more than a dozen states. Based in Columbus, Ohio, SafeAuto is a leading provider of affordable state-minimum coverage with flexible payment plans and 24/7 customer service. To learn more, visit safeauto.com.

